Wilton pours it on Riverside Highland 55-9

Wilton handled Riverside Highland 55-9 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on September 9.
The first quarter gave Wilton a 21-0 lead over Riverside Highland.
The Beavers registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.
Wilton charged to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Huskies managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Last season, Wilton and Riverside Highland faced off on September 10, 2021 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
