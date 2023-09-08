Wilton eventually beat Camanche 26-6 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Wilton pulled to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Wilton squared off with Wellman Mid-Prairie in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.