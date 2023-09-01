Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 46-0 shutout of West Liberty during this Iowa football game.

The Beavers registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Wilton roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Beavers and the Comets were both scoreless.

