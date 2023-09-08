It was a tough night for Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana which was overmatched by Williamsburg in this 49-20 verdict.

The first quarter gave Williamsburg a 7-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Raiders fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Clippers' expense.

Williamsburg stormed to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

