It was a tough night for Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana which was overmatched by Williamsburg in this 49-20 verdict.
The first quarter gave Williamsburg a 7-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.
The Raiders fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Clippers' expense.
Williamsburg stormed to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Williamsburg faced off against West Branch and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Marion on Aug. 25 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School.
