Williamsburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-14 win over West Branch in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Williamsburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Bears at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as West Branch fought to within 42-7.

The Bears closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

