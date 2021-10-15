 Skip to main content
West Liberty takes victory lap over Anamosa 42-21

West Liberty earned a convincing 42-21 win over Anamosa at West Liberty High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on October 1, West Liberty faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Anamosa took on Tipton on October 1 at Anamosa High School.

The Comets' offense darted to a 21-8 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

