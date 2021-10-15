West Liberty takes victory lap over Anamosa 42-21

West Liberty earned a convincing 42-21 win over Anamosa at West Liberty High on October 15 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on October 1, West Liberty faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Anamosa took on Tipton on October 1 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap
The Comets' offense darted to a 21-8 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.