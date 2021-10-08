West Liberty overpowers Tipton in thorough beating 35-14

West Liberty's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tipton 35-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Tipton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and West Liberty took on Monticello on September 24 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
West Liberty opened a gargantuan 35-0 gap over Tipton at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
