 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Liberty finds small margin for win in tilt with Monticello 41-35
0 comments

West Liberty finds small margin for win in tilt with Monticello 41-35

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Liberty passed in a 41-35 victory at Monticello's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on September 10 , West Liberty squared up on Independence in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Comets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.

Monticello came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over West Liberty 27-14.

There was no room for doubt as the Comets added to their advantage with a 27-8 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News