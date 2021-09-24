West Liberty finds small margin for win in tilt with Monticello 41-35

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Liberty passed in a 41-35 victory at Monticello's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Comets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.
Monticello came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over West Liberty 27-14.
There was no room for doubt as the Comets added to their advantage with a 27-8 margin in the closing period.
