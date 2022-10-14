West Liberty collects victory over Anamosa 32-13

West Liberty turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 32-13 win over Anamosa during this Iowa football game.
West Liberty jumped in front of Anamosa 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Comets fought to a 16-6 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
Conditioning showed as the Comets outscored the Raiders 16-7 in the final quarter.
Last season, West Liberty and Anamosa faced off on October 15, 2021 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Anamosa faced off against Tipton and West Liberty took on Goose Lake Northeast on September 30 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.