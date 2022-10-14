West Liberty collects victory over Anamosa 32-13

West Liberty turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 32-13 win over Anamosa during this Iowa football game.

West Liberty jumped in front of Anamosa 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets fought to a 16-6 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Conditioning showed as the Comets outscored the Raiders 16-7 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.