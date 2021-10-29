 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic tackles Marion Linn-Mar 38-13

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic didn't tinker around with Marion Linn-Mar. A 38-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped on top to a 24-7 lead over the Lions at halftime.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's upper hand showed as it carried a 24-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Marion Linn-Mar squared up on Davenport Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News