West Des Moines Dowling Catholic tackles Marion Linn-Mar 38-13

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic didn't tinker around with Marion Linn-Mar. A 38-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on October 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped on top to a 24-7 lead over the Lions at halftime.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's upper hand showed as it carried a 24-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.