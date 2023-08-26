West Des Moines Dowling Catholic notched a win against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 38-21 in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 26.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

The Maroons fought to a 24-14 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy battled back to make it 24-21 in the third quarter.

The Maroons held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

