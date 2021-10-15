 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Branch takes a toll on Wilton 28-12

No quarter was granted as West Branch blunted Wilton's plans 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Bears jumped in front of the Beavers 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears' offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over the Beavers at halftime.

West Branch's influence showed as it carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News