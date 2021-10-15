West Branch takes a toll on Wilton 28-12

No quarter was granted as West Branch blunted Wilton's plans 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
Recently on October 1 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Bears jumped in front of the Beavers 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bears' offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over the Beavers at halftime.
West Branch's influence showed as it carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
