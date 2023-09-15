Defense dominated as West Branch pitched a 38-0 shutout of Cascade on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 14-0 lead over Cascade.

The Bears' offense steamrolled in front for a 24-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

West Branch pulled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, West Branch faced off against Dike-New Hartford.

