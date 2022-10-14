West Branch sets early tone to dominate Wilton 54-7

West Branch took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Wilton 54-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
West Branch drew first blood by forging a 33-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
West Branch roared to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Beavers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bears would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, West Branch and Wilton faced off on October 15, 2021 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Wilton faced off against Mediapolis and West Branch took on Durant on September 30 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.