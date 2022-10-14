West Branch sets early tone to dominate Wilton 54-7

West Branch took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Wilton 54-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 33-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

West Branch roared to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bears would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

