West Branch outlasts Waterloo Columbus in topsy-turvy battle 27-14

Playing with a winning hand, West Branch trumped Waterloo Columbus 27-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

West Branch darted in front of Waterloo Columbus 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

West Branch darted to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

