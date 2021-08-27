West Branch escapes Lisbon 12-6

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and West Branch nabbed it to nudge past Lisbon 12-6 on August 27 in Iowa football action.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Lions' finishing flurry, but the Bears swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

The Bears jumped in front of the Lions 12-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Bears opened a tight 6-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

