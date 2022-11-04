West Branch ekes out victory against Monona MFL MarMac 27-24

West Branch could finally catch its breath after a close call against Monona MFL MarMac in a 27-24 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 4.
Monona MFL MarMac showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over West Branch as the first quarter ended.
The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 16-6 lead at halftime.
Monona MFL MarMac enjoyed a 24-13 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Bears.
In recent action on October 21, West Branch faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Monona MFL MarMac took on Durant on October 21 at Monona MFL MarMac High School. For a full recap, click here.
