West Branch ekes out victory against Monona MFL MarMac 27-24

West Branch could finally catch its breath after a close call against Monona MFL MarMac in a 27-24 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 4.

Monona MFL MarMac showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over West Branch as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 16-6 lead at halftime.

Monona MFL MarMac enjoyed a 24-13 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Bears.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.