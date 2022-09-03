West Branch dominates Waterloo Columbus 34-13

It was a tough night for Waterloo Columbus which was overmatched by West Branch in this 34-13 verdict.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 7-0 lead over Waterloo Columbus.

The Bears opened a monstrous 28-10 gap over the Sailors at the intermission.

West Branch breathed fire to a 34-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.