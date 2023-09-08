West Branch topped Waterloo Columbus 30-23 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 13-10 lead over Waterloo Columbus.

The Sailors jumped a slim margin over the Bears as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with West Branch and Waterloo Columbus locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, West Branch and Waterloo Columbus faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at West Branch High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, West Branch squared off with Williamsburg in a football game.

