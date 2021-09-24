West Branch claims gritty victory against Mediapolis 24-21

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but West Branch didn't mind, dispatching Mediapolis 24-21 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 7-0 lead over Mediapolis.

West Branch fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at Mediapolis' expense.

The Bears jumped over the Bulldogs 17-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 24-21 fourth-quarter tie.

