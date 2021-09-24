West Branch claims gritty victory against Mediapolis 24-21

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but West Branch didn't mind, dispatching Mediapolis 24-21 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.
The first quarter gave West Branch a 7-0 lead over Mediapolis.
West Branch fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at Mediapolis' expense.
The Bears jumped over the Bulldogs 17-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 24-21 fourth-quarter tie.
Recently on September 10 , West Branch squared up on Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.