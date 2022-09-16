Webster City dominates Mason City 49-14

Webster City's river of points eventually washed away Mason City in a 49-14 cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Webster City moved in front of Mason City 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx fought to a 42-7 halftime margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

Webster City roared to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The RiverHawks rallied with a 7-1 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Lynx prevailed.

