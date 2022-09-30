 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayland WACO scores early, pulls away from Lone Tree 42-17

An early dose of momentum thrust Wayland WACO to a 42-17 runaway past Lone Tree in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

The first quarter gave Wayland WACO a 21-0 lead over Lone Tree.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 21-2.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-15 points differential.

Last season, Wayland WACO and Lone Tree faced off on October 1, 2021 at Wayland WACO High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

