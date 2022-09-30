Wayland WACO scores early, pulls away from Lone Tree 42-17

An early dose of momentum thrust Wayland WACO to a 42-17 runaway past Lone Tree in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

The first quarter gave Wayland WACO a 21-0 lead over Lone Tree.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 21-2.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-15 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.