Wayland WACO scores early, pulls away from Lone Tree 42-17

An early dose of momentum thrust Wayland WACO to a 42-17 runaway past Lone Tree in Iowa high school football action on September 30.
The first quarter gave Wayland WACO a 21-0 lead over Lone Tree.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 21-2.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-15 points differential.
