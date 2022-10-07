Waverly-Sr manhandles Mason City 52-10

Waverly-Sr showed no mercy to Mason City, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 52-10 victory during this Iowa football game.

Waverly-Sr drew first blood by forging a 22-7 margin over Mason City after the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 45-10 lead over the RiverHawks at halftime.

Waverly-Sr charged to a 52-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

