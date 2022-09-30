Waverly-Sr busts Marion 42-7

Waverly-Sr swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Marion 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Wolves' expense.
Waverly-Sr jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
