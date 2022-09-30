 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-Sr busts Marion 42-7

  • 0

Waverly-Sr swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Marion 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Wolves' expense.

Waverly-Sr jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Marion faced off on October 1, 2021 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Marion squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News