Waukon clips West Liberty in tight victory 38-34

Waukon wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 38-34 victory over West Liberty on October 22 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 8 , West Liberty squared up on Tipton in a football game . Click here for a recap
Had this been a prize fight, the Comets would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 10-0 lead on the Indians.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.
The Indians' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 38-24 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.