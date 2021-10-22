Waukon clips West Liberty in tight victory 38-34

Waukon wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 38-34 victory over West Liberty on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Had this been a prize fight, the Comets would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 10-0 lead on the Indians.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

The Indians' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 38-24 points differential.

