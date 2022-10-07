Waterloo West sets quick pace to roar over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 42-3

Waterloo West was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 42-3 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 21-3 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
The Wahawks fought to a 42-3 intermission margin at the J-Hawks' expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
