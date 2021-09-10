 Skip to main content
Waterloo West overcomes early deficit to stop Davenport West 45-7
Waterloo West fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 45-7 win over Davenport West in Iowa high school football on September 10.

Waterloo West's control showed as it carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wahawks' offense thundered to a 25-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Waterloo West as the first quarter ended.

Recently on August 26 , Davenport West squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

