Waterloo West overcomes early deficit to stop Davenport West 45-7

Waterloo West fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 45-7 win over Davenport West in Iowa high school football on September 10.
Waterloo West's control showed as it carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wahawks' offense thundered to a 25-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Waterloo West as the first quarter ended.
Recently on August 26 , Davenport West squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.