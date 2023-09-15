Waterloo West notched a win against Davenport North 19-3 for an Iowa high school football victory at Waterloo West High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 7-3 lead over Davenport North.

Waterloo West roared to a 19-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Wahawks and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

