Waterloo West finally found a way to top Davenport Central 28-23 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Tough to find an edge early, Waterloo West and Davenport Central fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wahawks fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Wahawks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

