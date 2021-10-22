Waterloo East sews up Marion 20-14

Waterloo East topped Marion 20-14 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Had this been a prize fight, Marion would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 7-6 lead on Waterloo East.
The Trojans remained on top of the Wolves through a scoreless first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Wolves 14-7 in the final period.
