Waterloo East sews up Marion 20-14

Waterloo East topped Marion 20-14 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Had this been a prize fight, Marion would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 7-6 lead on Waterloo East.

The Trojans remained on top of the Wolves through a scoreless first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Wolves 14-7 in the final period.

