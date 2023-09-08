Waterloo East topped Charles City 39-36 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Charles City started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Waterloo East at the end of the first quarter.

The Comets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-7 margin over the Trojans at intermission.

The scoreboard showed Charles City with a 36-22 lead over Waterloo East heading into the third quarter.

The Comets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 17-0 performance.

