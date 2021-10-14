Victory lap starts early as Davenport Assumption sprints past Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21

Davenport Assumption's fast start triggered an early lead that became decisive in a 28-21 decision over Vinton-Shellsburg in Iowa high school football on October 14.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 16-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg.
Davenport Assumption's offense thundered to a 22-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's command showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Knights put the game on ice.
