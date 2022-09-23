Vice-grip defense fuels Solon's win over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 36-0

Solon's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 36-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Spartans' offense thundered in front for a 29-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

