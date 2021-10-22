Vice-grip defense fuels Milford Okoboji's win over Forest City 23-0

Milford Okoboji unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Forest City in a 23-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Milford Okoboji and Forest City were both scoreless.

