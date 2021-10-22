 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vice-grip defense fuels Milford Okoboji's win over Forest City 23-0

Milford Okoboji unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Forest City in a 23-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Milford Okoboji and Forest City were both scoreless.

Recently on October 8 , Forest City squared up on New Hampton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News