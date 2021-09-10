 Skip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Mason City Newman Catholic's win over Belmond-Klemme 47-0
No need for worry, Mason City Newman Catholic's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 47-0 shutout of Belmond-Klemme for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

Mason City Newman Catholic stormed over Belmond-Klemme 47-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave Mason City Newman Catholic a 39-0 lead over Belmond-Klemme.

In recent action on August 28, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Manly Central Springs on August 27 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.

