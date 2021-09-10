Vice-grip defense fuels Mason City Newman Catholic's win over Belmond-Klemme 47-0

No need for worry, Mason City Newman Catholic's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 47-0 shutout of Belmond-Klemme for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

Mason City Newman Catholic stormed over Belmond-Klemme 47-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave Mason City Newman Catholic a 39-0 lead over Belmond-Klemme.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.