Vice-grip defense fuels Marion Linn-Mar's win over Ottumwa 56-0

No need for worry, Marion Linn-Mar's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 56-0 shutout of Ottumwa during this Iowa football game.

The Lions opened with a 22-0 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Lions' authority showed as they carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping the Lions finish off the Bulldogs.

