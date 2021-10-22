Vice-grip defense fuels Eldridge North Scott's win over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0

Eldridge North Scott corralled Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's offense and never let go to fuel a 55-0 victory on October 22 in Iowa football.

Eldridge North Scott struck in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense thundered to a 48-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at halftime.

The Lancers took charge over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 55-0.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

