Vice-grip defense fuels Eldridge North Scott's win over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0

Eldridge North Scott corralled Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's offense and never let go to fuel a 55-0 victory on October 22 in Iowa football.
Eldridge North Scott struck in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense thundered to a 48-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at halftime.
The Lancers took charge over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 55-0.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
