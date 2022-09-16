 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport West's win over Davenport Central 42-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Davenport West handle Davenport Central 42-0 in Iowa high school football on September 16.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on September 2 , Davenport West squared off with Davenport North in a football game . For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News