Vice-grip defense fuels Davenport West's win over Davenport Central 42-0

A suffocating defense helped Davenport West handle Davenport Central 42-0 in Iowa high school football on September 16.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

