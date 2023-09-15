Van Horne Benton left no doubt in recording a 42-27 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Van Horne Benton opened with a 28-0 advantage over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Bobcats and the Clippers were both scoreless.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana made it 35-12.

The Clippers managed a 15-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on Sept. 1 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

