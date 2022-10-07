Van Horne Benton earns solid win over Davenport Assumption 28-14

Van Horne Benton collected a solid win over Davenport Assumption in a 28-14 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Van Horne Benton a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Bobcats opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Van Horne Benton and Davenport Assumption each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

