Van Horne Benton earns solid win over Davenport Assumption 28-14

Van Horne Benton collected a solid win over Davenport Assumption in a 28-14 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Van Horne Benton a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.
The Bobcats opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Knights at the intermission.
Van Horne Benton and Davenport Assumption each scored in the third quarter.
The Knights managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Last season, Van Horne Benton and Davenport Assumption faced off on October 8, 2021 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.
