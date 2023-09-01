Van Horne Benton scored early and often to roll over Marion 38-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Bobcats fought to a 23-0 intermission margin at the Wolves' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Bobcats held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marion and Van Horne Benton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Marion High School.

