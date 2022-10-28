 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Mills North Linn denies Mason City Newman Catholic's challenge 28-14

Troy Mills North Linn notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mason City Newman Catholic 28-14 in Iowa high school football on October 28.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Lynx outscored the Knights 28-14 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

