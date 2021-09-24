Traer North Tama earns solid win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 39-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Traer North Tama spurred past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 39-29 on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Traer North Tama's offense jumped to a 20-14 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.

Traer North Tama's command showed as it carried a 32-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar rallied in the fourth quarter, but Traer North Tama skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

