 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon breaks free from Solon 17-14

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon didn't mind, dispatching Solon 17-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Last season, Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with September 3, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News