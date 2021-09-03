Tough tussle: Hampton-Dumont-CAL steps past Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hampton-Dumont-CAL passed in a 17-14 victory at Iowa Falls-Alden's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cadets 7-0 in the last stanza.

Iowa Falls-Alden moved ahead of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's offense moved to a 10-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden at the intermission.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Cadets 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.