Tough tussle: Hampton-Dumont-CAL steps past Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14
Tough tussle: Hampton-Dumont-CAL steps past Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hampton-Dumont-CAL passed in a 17-14 victory at Iowa Falls-Alden's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cadets 7-0 in the last stanza.

Iowa Falls-Alden moved ahead of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's offense moved to a 10-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden at the intermission.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Cadets 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

