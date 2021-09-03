Tough tussle: Hampton-Dumont-CAL steps past Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hampton-Dumont-CAL passed in a 17-14 victory at Iowa Falls-Alden's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cadets 7-0 in the last stanza.
Iowa Falls-Alden moved ahead of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's offense moved to a 10-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden at the intermission.
The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Cadets 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
