Tough tussle: Hampton-Dumont-CAL breaks free from Gowrie Southeast Valley 13-6

A tight-knit tilt turned in Hampton-Dumont-CAL's direction just enough to squeeze past Gowrie Southeast Valley 13-6 at Hampton-Dumont-Cal High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Gowrie Southeast Valley after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Jaguars' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

