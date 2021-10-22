Tough tussle: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy steps past Dubuque Hempstead 33-25

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy nabbed it to nudge past Dubuque Hempstead 33-25 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 13-11 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

The third quarter gave the Cougars a 25-18 lead over the Mustangs.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Dubuque Hempstead 8-7 in the last stanza.

