Too wild to tame: Mason City topples Epworth Western Dubuque 38-22

Mason City tipped and eventually toppled Epworth Western Dubuque 38-22 in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Mason City opened with a 10-0 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.

The Mohawks' offense jumped to a 17-6 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

The Mohawks' influence showed as they carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.