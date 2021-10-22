Too wild to tame: Mason City topples Epworth Western Dubuque 38-22

Mason City tipped and eventually toppled Epworth Western Dubuque 38-22 in Iowa high school football on October 22.
Mason City opened with a 10-0 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.
The Mohawks' offense jumped to a 17-6 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.
The Mohawks' influence showed as they carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.