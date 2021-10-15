Too much punch: Mason City Newman Catholic knocks out Armstrong North Union 48-35

Playing with a winning hand, Mason City Newman Catholic trumped Armstrong North Union 48-35 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Knights opened with a 21-6 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-6.

The Knights took control in the third quarter with a 35-19 advantage over the Warriors.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.