Too much fuss: Hartley H-M-S stresses Greene North Butler 26-7

Hartley H-M-S dumped Greene North Butler 26-7 at Hartley H-M-S on October 29 in Iowa football action.

Hartley H-M-S opened with a 6-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.

Hartley H-M-S kept a 12-7 intermission margin at Greene North Butler's expense.

The Hawks' upper hand showed as they carried an 18-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Greene North Butler squared up on Britt West Hancock in a football game . For more, click here.

