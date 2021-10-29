Too much fuss: Hartley H-M-S stresses Greene North Butler 26-7

Hartley H-M-S dumped Greene North Butler 26-7 at Hartley H-M-S on October 29 in Iowa football action.
Hartley H-M-S opened with a 6-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.
Hartley H-M-S kept a 12-7 intermission margin at Greene North Butler's expense.
The Hawks' upper hand showed as they carried an 18-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Greene North Butler squared up on Britt West Hancock in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.